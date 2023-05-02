Randal (Randy) Springer 1958 - 2024

Randal (Randy) Dean Springer passed away January 20, 2024. Randy was born March 11, 1958, to Barbara and Leland Springer. He was raised in McMinnville, Oregon, along with his five brothers, Steve, Terry, Tim, Jeff, and Mark. Randy’s daughter, Rachel, was born in 1981; he was a loving and devoted father who found great joy in fatherhood.

Randy married Kelly Jo Shaw in 1992 and shared 10 beautiful years with her before her passing in 2002. His daughter, Rachel, and her husband, Derric Jacobs, share two sons, Ethan and Blake. He loved being their papa and leaves his two grandsons with many happy memories. Randy also leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Randy was devoted to his work at Skyline Homes for over 40 years, and found further fulfillment in life through gardening, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.

Randy was a quiet, kind, hardworking, and generous man who will be missed by many. A celebration of life will be held in the early summer to honor and remember Randy. Details will be posted in the News-Register in June.