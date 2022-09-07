Raffles will benefit veterans

Both organizations provide youth scholarships, food for veterans in need, gifts to vets on holidays and other programs.

One raffle is for a crab fishing trip for four on Oct. 15. The trip from Depoe Bay will include cleaning and cooking of the crab.

Tickets will be available until Oct. 5 or until all 100 chances are sold out. Tickets are $20 each.

For tickets, contact Becky Berweger of the Auxiliary, at 503-434-1834, or Sim Sears of the Legion, at 503-435-8544.

The other raffle is for a one-week stay, Feb. 10 to 17, for four people at the WorldMark in Depoe Bay. The winner will stay in a two-bedroom, two-bath suite with a full kitchen and baloney and access to a pool.

Tickets are $20 each. They will be available until Nov. 16 or until 200 are sold.

For more information, call Becky Berweger, at 503-434-1834, or Bob Berweger, at 503-583-0773.