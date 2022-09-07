By News-Register staff • 

Raffles will benefit veterans

The American Legion Auxiliary and Post 21 of the Legion are hosting two raffles to raise funds for their projects to help veterans and young people.

Both organizations provide youth scholarships, food for veterans in need, gifts to vets on holidays and other programs.

One raffle is for a crab fishing trip for four on Oct. 15. The trip from Depoe Bay will include cleaning and cooking of the crab.

Tickets will be available until Oct. 5 or until all 100 chances are sold out. Tickets are $20 each.

For tickets, contact Becky Berweger of the Auxiliary, at 503-434-1834, or Sim Sears of the Legion, at 503-435-8544.

The other raffle is for a one-week stay, Feb. 10 to 17, for four people at the WorldMark in Depoe Bay. The winner will stay in a two-bedroom, two-bath suite with a full kitchen and baloney and access to a pool.

Tickets are $20 each. They will be available until Nov. 16 or until 200 are sold.

For more information, call Becky Berweger, at 503-434-1834, or Bob Berweger, at 503-583-0773.

