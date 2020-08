Rachael V. Mathiesen 1929 - 2020

Rachael V. Mathiesen passed away peacefully August 14, 2020, in Newberg, Oregon, at the age of 91. No public services will take place. She will be laid to rest privately with her husband, Paul Mathiesen, at Willamette National Cemetery, in Portland, Oregon. Online condolences can be offered at www.macyandson.com