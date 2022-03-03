Rachael Jean Williamson Estrada 1958 - 2022

Rachael Jean Williamson Estrada departed this world for a better place with her Heavenly Father Thursday, March 3, 2022, joining her father and brother in their eternal home.

Rachael was born August 28, 1958, in McMinnville, Oregon, to parents Jerry and Joanne (Munro) Williamson. She spent most of her life in this area, graduating from Dayton High School and working as a young woman at Thrifty Drug, Oregon Mutual Insurance, and then as an office manager at Cascade Steel Rolling Mills. Rachael then finished her career as a Human Services Specialist with the state of Oregon, where she worked for almost 20 years.

Rachael touched many lives during her short time on earth. She was always friendly and helpful to all who needed her and had a tremendous sense of humor, making many friends over the years. She loved her animals, working in her yard and, most of all, her family. She had one son and two grandsons whom she loved and was extremely proud of. Rachael had recently become a member of the Yamhill County Republican Women organization and was very passionate about and involved in local and national political life.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Williamson; and brother, Sam Williamson. She is survived by her son, Bob Engle (Bethany); grandsons, Ethan and Noah of Newberg; her mother, Joanne Williamson of Dayton; sister, Lisa Lee of Willamina; brother Guy Williamson (Lisa) of Sheridan; and many nephews and nieces.

Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Chapel of Macy & Son in McMinnville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Homeward Bound Pets Humane Society. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.