Provoking Hope gathers cold weather goods

Rusty Rae/News-Register##Anastasia Martinez, 7, of McMinnville focuses her creative efforts on painting a pumpkin on Oct. 25 at Provoking Hope. The nonprofit will give away treats on Halloween afternoon, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., at 239 N.E. Eighth St.

Local youngsters got a jump on Halloween decorating in a pumpkin-painting event hosted by Provoking Hope of McMinnville.

Friday’s decorating was not the only Halloween event staged by the peer-based addiction and recovery nonprofit, which provides services including those aimed at prevention and recovery.

Volunteers will give out free treat bags from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at the same location, 239 N.E, Eighth St.

Provoking Hope is also holding two donation drives this fall to help those in need.

One is the “Socks for the Sole” drive, running through Nov. 16, collecting socks and other warm clothing.

Sock drive locations are: Provoking Hope, Grocery Outlet, Les Schwab McMinnville, Les Schwab Newberg, Vineyard Heights, McMinnville Senior Center, First Federal, Wilco, Praise Church, American Family Insurance, Jack Maxwell III, Marshalls, By-Pass pub in Dayton, Northwest Senior and Disability Services, Brookdale Town Center, Brookdale City Center, McMinnville Community Center, McMinnville Public Library, Awaken Church, McMinnville Aquatic Center, Key Bank, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, and Calvary Chapel.

Les Schwab stores in McMinnville and Newberg are holding a friendly competition, through Nov. 16, to see which location raises the most donations.

The one-day “Fill The Van” event happens from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Grocery Outlet parking lot, 568 Highway 99W, McMinnville.

Provoking Hope is collecting essential items such as socks, hats, scarves, winter coats, and unopened single-use hygiene products for families in need. For details, call Kari Smith at 971-438-5451.

The nonprofit provides harm reduction, intervention and facilitation: programs to help individuals overcome substance abuse and addiction and achieve long-term recovery for themselves, their families, and their children.

According to Provoking Hope’s website, its programs involve a range of activities and services “designed to support individuals and families in their efforts to achieve and maintain both sobriety and a healthy and stable living environment.” This may include individual or group counseling, education about addiction and recovery, and skills training to help individuals develop healthy coping strategies and avoid triggers for substance use. These programs include parenting programs, children’s programs, and transitional sober living housing.

Provoking Hope’s Youth Outreach Recovery Service (YORS) is a program directed toward youth ages 14-22 years of age. It is designed for teens and young adults, to provide a safe and sober environment, create a support team for youth in recovery, and provide any other services that may be needed.