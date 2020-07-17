Rusty Rae photos##Linfield University senior Hannah Waterman, with the megaphone, helped organize Thursday's sexual violence protest. Linfield professor Jeremy Weisz, who has taught 10 years at the university, joined the protest. Sign-carrying protestors made their presence felt at Linfield.

Protest against sexual violence at Linfield University draws scores of students, faculty

More than 100 people, mostly Linfield University students who were strongly supported by faculty members and others, staged a sexual violence protest Thursday on Highway 99W in front of the Oak Grove.

The protest stretched from the area of where the highway and Southwest Fellows Street intersect north to past Edmunston Street. Participants wore masks and occupied space on both sides of the highway.

"Dennis Marks (head of Linfield Public Safety and Security) was adamant that face maks be worn," said McKenna Musser, one of the event organizers. "One of the most important things was the safety of students and everyone else."

It was difficult to practice social distancing because the goal was not to occupy space on Linfield property. Protesters mostly stood on the sidewalk on either side of the highway.

Linfield seniors Hannah Waterman and Musser, in addititon to Miriam Peterson, who did not attend Linfield but whose father, Jeff, is a sociology professor at the university, organized the rally over the way Linfield has handled sexual assault-related issues of late.

In an email to Linfield faculty Jeff Peterson wrote:

“In May 2020 the faculty members of Linfield overwhelmingly voted ‘no confidence’ in the leadership of David Baca as Chair of the Board of Trustees, and on June 26, 2020, the Board sent a message expressing confidence in ‘the character, the passion and the leadership’ of Baca, rejecting the no confidence vote. In the meantime, as many of you know, Linfield students and Linfield survivors of either sexual harassment or assault have been mobilizing in support of the faculty vote, and of Baca’s removal.”

His daughter graduated from McMinnville High School and Case University in New York City.

Protestors displayed signs and Waterman led several chants, both of which targeted Baca and his removal from the board.

The protested lasted about two hours.

Linfield issued this statement related to the protest:

"Linfield University supports its students right to peacefully assemble and exercise their freedom of speech. From what we understand, Thursday's demonstration was peaceful and well-organized. This speaks volumes about the Linfield community, even when it disagrees."

See Tuesday’s print edition for additional coverage.