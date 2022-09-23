Power outage hits north side of McMinnville

Electrical power went down on the north side of downtown McMinnville about 9:45 a.m. today (Monday), with power restored by about 10:30.

The outage was caused by a bird hitting a power line, said McMinnville Water & Light Manager John Dietz, affecting about 2,000 power customers. The outage affected areas from 3rd Street extending north. The event turned power off at the Yamhill County Courthouse, McMinnville Community Center and, reportedly, McMinnville high School. Golden Valley restaurant at the east end of 3rd Street did not lose power, but the outage included Boersma's at the west end of the downtown.