By News-Register staff •
Poor air quality forces school closures
Amity, Dayton and Sheridan School District will be closed Friday due to poor air quality and/or the number of staff impacted by numerous wildfires. Sheridan was also closed Thursday.
Additionally, C.S. Lewis Academy in Newberg will be closed due to families under evacuation orders and air quality. There will be no campus or online instruction. All Portland Community College campuses will be closed. The college has a Newberg campus.
The Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center in McMinnville will be closed. Remote operations, clssses, services and telework will continue.
Comments