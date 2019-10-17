Police use less lethal round to apprehend suspect

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
jusasking
40mm WOW. That's a tank killer round.
Glad eveyone's OK. Maybe they used a 40 cal. round. Hmmm.
TTT
40mm is correct.
Rumpelstilzchen
“ 40mm WOW. That's a tank killer round.“
I think the diameter of the round is rather less relevant than the material and the velocity it is launched at. So the fact that there also happen to be 40mm high explosive and armor piercing shells for military use says little about the less-lethal rounds in use by law enforcement. You could likely shoot these at a tank all day and the guys inside might not even hear the impact :)