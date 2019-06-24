Police urge patience as camping ban takes effect
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
OregonBorn
Well.
What a confusing mess.
Should be interesting.
I’ll grab the popcorn.
PAO
In the second paragraph, reference is made to camping at night between certain hours being allowed. I think that may be incorrect. People are allowed to sleep on public property during the stated hours, but not to camp. I think that distinction between camping and sleeping is what made the law enforceable. I'm not sure what that distinction is - maybe tents or other structures - but it appears to have passed the legal test when the first law was declared invalid. I don't think the semantics really make a difference to the people immediately involved, but it does make a difference to our legal system in determining what can be enforced.
It was also mentioned that Mac has a high percentage of homeless. McMinnville is the county seat and is home to most, if not all, of the county social services. It makes sense that people needing those services would want to be close to the services rather than trying to commute 15 to 20 miles a couple of days a week. So I think that Mac is bearing the bulk of the county-wide homeless population. I assume the various committees assigned to this issue are aware and working with the county to have the county help Mac with the disproportionate burden the city is carrying on behalf of the county.