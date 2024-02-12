Police seek video surveillance in SE McMinnville where shooting victim was found

McMinnville Police are seeking help in an investigation of a shooting that occurred Monday morning.

Police and fire personnel responding to a residence on S.E. Morgan Lane near Essex St. regarding a single victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the Willamette Valley Medical Center and then taken by Life Flight helicopter to a Portland area hospital. Police said the victim, who they did not identify, was in stable condition.

As of Monday afternoon, Mac PD reported it did not have a suspect identified or a suspect description to provide, and said they did not know if the shooting occurred near where the victim was located.

Mac PD is asking for anyone with surveillance video from east of S.E. Davis St. between S.E. Cleveland Ave. and S.E. Border Lane to contact Det. Riley Rediger at riley.rediger@mcminnvilleoregon.gov and refer to case 24MP0507.