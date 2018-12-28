Police seek information about harassment incident

McMinnville Police are seeking information about an apparent racial intimidation incident that took place about 2:30 p.m. Christmas Eve in the parking lot of the McMinnville Plaza.

A flash alert sent out by the department said that “initial reports indicated a disturbance between the occupants of two vehicles. When officers arrived in the area neither party had remained on scene and officers were unable to locate either vehicle.”

However, it said, officers later “had contact with an involved party who showed them the video she had taken of the incident. The police department also received information from several other uninvolved parties about the video, which had been posted on social media.”

The video shows an angry white woman holding a knife and shouting racial epithets at the woman filming her. The woman and her boyfriend, who was also at the scene, are black.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident send an e-mail to Officer Robert Harmon, at Rob.harmon@mcminnvilleoregon.gov.