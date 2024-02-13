Police find drugs, bomb materials in home search

A Thursday, Feb. 8, knock on the door led to a visit by the Oregon State Police bomb squad and seizure of drugs and bomb-making materials.

McMinnville police are investigating what officers found after a 6:20 a.m. call for service at a west McMinnville home.

The call led police to another residence in southwest McMinnville where they seized suspected illegal drugs and pipe bomb making material, according to a press release from the department.

Officers were initially dispatched to a residence near Donahoo Street and Second Street on the report of a male knocking on a door. The caller reported the male was saying he needed Narcan because somebody was going to overdose.

Officers contacted the 16-year-old male and eventually located a bindle baggie on him that contained a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. Officers learned no one was overdosing, and officers transported the teenage male to his residence.

Officers also learned that the teenage male obtained the illegal drugs from a residence off Southwest Cypress Street, and that pipe bombs had reportedly been made at that residence in the past.

Officers responded to the Cypress Street residence and contacted numerous adult and juvenile subjects. The primary residents declined their consent for officers to search the house. Officers secured the home while they pursued a search warrant with assistance from the department’s Detective Section.

The Oregon State Police Bomb Squad responded and assisted in administering the warrant. In the search, detectives found what they believe to be methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as pipe bomb making materials. The case remains under investigation