Police arrest Gaston man in disappearance of mother and child

Photos courtesy Salem Police Department##Missing Salem mother and son, Karissa Fretwell and Billy Fretwell. Michael Wolfe

Update: Friday, 5:45 p.m.

Salem Police announced Friday evening that they have arrested Michael John Wolfe on two counts each of kidnapping and aggravated murder, in the disappearance of Karissa Fretwell of Salem and her 3-year-old son, William.

Neither Fretwell nor William have been located, and Salem Police said they continue to hope they will be found alive, despite the evidence leading to the charges. They said they will continue to search for mother and child in rural Yamhill County throughout the weekend, and for as long as they have leads to follow.

Wolfe, 52, of Gaston, is the biological father of William. Fretwell had filed a paternity petition against him last summer, and earlier this year, he was ordered to pay $904 a month in child support.

Wolfe is being lodged in the Yamhill County Jail, and police said that final charges will be determined by the Yamhill County District Attorney's Office. He was arrested Friday afternoon in Portland.

Officials continue to ask for the public's help in locating Fretwell and her son. Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact the Salem police tips hotline at 503-588-8477.

Fretwell and William have been missing since May 13th when Fretwell did not report for work. They were reported missing four days later, according to Lt. Treven Upkes of the Salem police.

Sources told the News-Register that Wolfe was an employee of Cascade Steel Rolling Mills.

UPDATE: Friday, 9 a.m.:

The search for 25-year-old Karissa Fretwell and her 3-year-old son, William, both of Salem, will continue today, but not to the extent of Thursday's effort, Lt. Treven Upkes of the Salem police said.

Thursday's search took place on Northwest Phillips Road between Cove Orchard and Gaston.

- - -

UPDATE: Thursday, 1 p.m.:

The Salem Police Department is seeking Michael John Wolfe, 52, of rural Gaston, for questioning in the disappearance of Karissa Fretwell, 25, and her son, 3-year-old William (Billy) Fretwell, of Northwest Salem.

Wolfe is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs more than 200 pounds. He has thinning brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts, or those of mother and son, is asked to call the department's Tips Hotline, at 503-588-8477.

"We want to find them and make sure they are OK," Salem police Lt. Treven Upkes said. "We want to get Mr. Wolfe into custody, talk to him and find out what's going on. We want some answers for the family."

Wolfe is Billy's biological father, according to a paternity petition filed by the boy's mother last June. Fretwell and Wolfe have never married.

The petititon ordered Wolfe to pay $904 a month in child support beginning March 1 of this year. Payments would continue until the child in this case reaches the majority age (18 in Oregon), marries, dies, becomes self-supporting or until he's 21.

- - -

ORIGINAL STORY:

On Thursday, investigators searched a property south of Gaston on Phillips Road in rural Yamhill County in hopes of locating a mother and her son, or discovering evidence which may lead to their location.

The pair have been identified as Karissa Alyn Fretwell, 25, and William (Billy) Fretwell, 3, both of Northwest Salem.

The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office is assisting Salem police, along with the Yamhill County Search and Rescue, other Yamhill County law enforcement entities, FBI and Oregon State Police.

A search is only being conducted by law enforcement and trained volunteers and no additional searchers are needed.

Officials continue to ask for the public's help in locating the pair. Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact the Salem police tips hotline at 503-588-8477.

Karissa and William have been missing since May 13th when Karissa did not report for work. They were reported missing four days later, according to Lt. Treven Upkes of the Salem police.

Karissa has sole custody of William, whose biological father is Michael John Wofe, 52, of rural Gaston, who is also being sought by Salem police. He lives between Cove Orchard and Gaston on Northwest Phillips Road.