Plastic Project collection event happens Saturday

The fall Plastic Project collection event happens from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at McMinnville First Baptist Church, 125 S.E. Cowls St.

The event provides the community an opportunity to recycle items that are currently not accepted at curbside; items must be sorted and bagged separately, and be clean and dry. Smaller bags may be combined into a large bag; cost is $4 per full paper grocery bag, payable by cash or check. Volunteers at multiple stations assist in sorting items brought in for recycling.

As of this month, the project can collect No. 6 PS plastic.

Also accepted are:

- Straws and utensils

- Bread bag clips

- Plastic screw-on caps

- Clear No. 1 PET plastic

- No. 2 HDPE plastic

- No. 4 LDPE plastic

- No. 5 PP plastic

For details, call 503-207-5482 or visit zerowastemcminnville.org.

The Plastic Project is partnering at the event with Green Century Recycling, which will set up a drive-through drop-off in the parking lot across from the church. Based in Portland, Green Century Recycling collects all Styrofoam and packing peanuts. There is a $10 charge for each 45-gallon bag of Styrofoam.

This includes Styrofoam blocks, No. 6 and No. 4 Styrofoam, clean and dry food containers, and packing peanuts in their own bag. Styrofoam must be free of tape, labels, adhesive or cardboard.

E-waste is also collected, free of charge, from cell phones to large appliances.

Founded in 2021, Plastic Project’s mission has been to reduce plastic waste in Yamhill County. Plastic curbside recycling is limited, so the project holds events three times each year collect hard-to-recycle containers to keep them out of incinerators and landfills.

Its volunteers also host plastic education events in the community and provide consultation in plastic waste reduction.