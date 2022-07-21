Pinot lovers will arrive in Mac

By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • July 21, 2022 Tweet

Pinot noir lovers, makers and experts will converge at Linfield University in McMinnville July 29 to 31 for the International Pinot Noir Celebration.

More than 70 Pinot producers, including many local wineries, will be featured at the event. Winery and vineyard tours, dinners prepared by noted chefs, classes and other activities are planned during the weekend.

The event is completely sold out, with attendees coming from all over the U.S. and several other countries. “Tickets sold earlier than ever with people eager to gather in-person for the first time since 2019,” said Amy Wesselman, IPNC’s executive director.

She’s glad the event is back in full, as well. It’s a treasured event for McMinnville and Wine Country, and this is the perfect location, she said.

“We are very grateful for the support of the community, from local chefs to volunteers. Without their support, we could never make IPNC happen,” Wesselman said.

In fact, IPNC still is looking for more volunteers to help in the kitchen and to serve wine on Saturday night. Volunteer opportunities and applications can be found on the website, www.ipnc.org, under the “get involved” button at the very bottom.

Wineries from Oregon, California, France, Germany and Australia will be featured over the three days of IPNC. Local participants include Argyle, Big Table, Anderson, Brick House, Resonance, Soter, Stoller, Dobbes, Ponzi, Montinore, The Eyrie, Maysara, R. Stuart, Furiozo, Domaine Serene, EIEIO and Erath.

Local chefs who will prepare some of the dishes for the vineyard tour lunches, sparkling brunch, Passport to Pinot and other events include:

From McMinnville, Ricardo Antunez of Pura Vida, Kyle Munroe and Jeremy Whyte of Pizza Capo, Carmen Peirano of Nick’s Italian Cafe, Briana Olvera of La Rambla, and Dustin Joseph of Biscuit & Pickles. Noah Bekofsky of Sodexo at Linfield also is taking part.

In addition, participants include Chris Czarnecki of the Palmer House, Dayton; Thomas Ghinazzi of Earth & Sea and Will Preisch of Verdant at Abbey Road Farm, Carlton; Katie Sauers of Blue Raeven in Amity.

Those from Newberg include Paul Bachard of Recipe, Sean McKee of the Newbergundian, Chris Smith of Jory and Rommel Resurreccion of Teeter Totter Sweets and Treats; Joe Jackson of Trellis Wine Bar & Kitchen in Dundee.

Hillsboro food truck Comida Kin owners Mary Hatz and Rodrigo Huerta also are involved. Their farm-to-fork food truck sources some of its products from The Ground sustainable farming operations from Carlton.