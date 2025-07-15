Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Paetton Risseeuw, Tandalyn McKenna and Grace Terbush — friends from Willamina High School — share a laugh from the back of Paetton’s mom’s Jeep before the movie begins Saturday night at the Yamhill Valley Heritage Center. Risseeuw and McKenna graduated in May, while Terbush is heading into her junior year.
Rachel Thompson/News-Register##The parking lot turns into an open-air theater Saturday as moviegoers enjoy “Footloose” (1984) during the Yamhill County Historical Society’s Summer Nights event. The car show and movie night drew families, friends and classic car lovers for an old-fashioned summer evening.
Photos: Makeshift drive-in
Yamhill County Historical Museum hosts shows "Footloose" at outdoor movie night.
