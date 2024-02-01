Photo Gallery: Starry night

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Mary Gormand performs a scat solo during the song “Let’s Fall in Love” with the Sterling Jazz ensemble, among multiple performers in the Jan. 27 “Swingin’ on a Star” event at McMinnville Community Center. The fundraiser for McMinnville School District music programs featured pieces arranged by McMinnville’s Dana Libonati.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##We Three — Joshua, left, Manny and Bethany Humlie —- pays tribute to their past music teachers during their set. The siblings have released seven albums and performed internationally after their big break on America’s Got Talent in 2020. Manny led the room in a round of applause for the teachers present, which turned into a standing ovation. “You changed our lives, and you’ve changed so, so many, and I’m sure there’s a lot more to come.”