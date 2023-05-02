Gary Shilhanek 1938 - 2024

Gary Shilhanek passed at his home on April 15, 2024, at the age of 86, with his wife of 66 years, Marilyn, by his side. He was a loved and respected man by so many. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing, hunting, and trips with family. He worked as a heavy equipment mechanic all around the Pacific Northwest until he retired in May of 2003.

He came from a large family which started out in South Dakota. His parents were Reuben and Ethel Shilhanek. They eventually moved to the Willamette Valley, spreading out among several small towns as the kids grew older and started on their own, but always staying near each other. The importance of family was the driving force behind who Gary was and everything he did. He passed that along to all of us.

In addition to his four surviving siblings, Neal Shilhanek, Jeraldine Korkow, Roger Shilhanek, and Joe Shilhanek, their families and the families of his deceased siblings, he also leaves behind the love of his live, his wife, Marilyn, and their children, Debbie Johnson, Lance Shilhanek, Theresa Alexander, and Shelly Shilhanek. He had 12 grandkids, Mandy Michael, Brennon Johnson, Alexi Henwood, Ben Shilhanek, Olivia Philips, Hayley, Austin, Chyna, and Erik Alexander, Abraham, Jillian, and Jackson Thornburg. He had 10 great-grandkids, Cooper and Avery Michael, Gage Johnson, Harper Henwwod, Tessa Philips, Ruben and Amelia Shilhanek, Aria Alexander, and Levi and Lanai Shepard.

His celebration of life will begin at 2 p.m. June 15, 2024, at the Courthouse Square Park in Dayton.