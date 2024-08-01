Photo Gallery: Pinot appreciation

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Decorative lighting among the trees and natural twilight in Linfield’s oak grove create ambiance at the July 26 Grand Dinner, one of the main events of IPNC. An international array of winemakers and other industry speakers, chefs and hospitality providers from around the Northwest led educational seminars, tastings and other culinary experiences for attendees at the July 26-28 event.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Two friends hold wine and embrace each other during the 28th annual International Pinot Noir Celebration (IPNC) Grand Dinner July 26 at Linfield University. Julie Coney, left, is a wine consultant for American Airlines, based in Washington, D.C. and Houston. Kate Payne Brown, right, from McMinnville, is a winemaker at Ambar Estate, Newberg. The two share a love for sparkling wine and have been friends since 2018 or 2019, when they met at a wine event where both were speakers. Since then, they’ve seen each other at wine events including in the Champagne region of France. “We’ve been so fortunate to meet in different places and share a love for wine,” Brown said.