Photo Gallery: Oregon International Air Show draws spectators of all ages

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##The Canadian Forces Snowbirds soar beyond the tail of an Evergreen 747 on Saturday. The nine-jet aerobatic team performed above McMinnville Municipal Airport, while spectators gathered across the street on the lawn of the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum, and along nearby roads to watch the precision-flying spectacle.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Spectators line the fence to capture the action overhead Friday during the Oregon International Air Show at McMinnville Municipal Airport. Sunny skies and roaring engines drew crowds for three days of aerial performances, vintage aircraft and military flyovers.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##An F-16 Fighting Falcon and a P-51 Mustang fly side by side in a the Oregon International Air Show. The modern Viper Demo Team jet joined “Val-Halla,” a WWII-era Mustang, to honor U.S. Air Force servicemembers and showcase the evolution of military aviation.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Christopher Blaser, 9, of West Linn, takes the pilot’s seat in a UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter. Sgt. Thomas Pinheiro of the Oregon Army National Guard led cockpit tours of the rescue aircraft, which is used for medevac and search-and-rescue missions across the Cascades.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Visitors explore the cavernous interior of a CH-47F Chinook helicopter during the Oregon International Air Show on Friday. Operated by the Oregon Army National Guard, the aircraft can carry up to 30 combat-equipped soldiers and has supported relief missions from Hurricane Katrina to wildfires and floods across Oregon.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Lt. Dan Fiorvanti of the U.S. Coast Guard offers a peek inside a rescue helicopter to 2-year-old Nadini Samarakoon of Hillsboro, held by her father, Anjana Samarakoon, as her mother, Udari Jayasiri, looks on. The North Bend-based crew was among several giving tours as air show attendees explored a wide range of aircraft and chatted with those who fly and maintain them.