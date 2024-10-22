Photo Gallery: Gourd Horde at Heiser Farms

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Families enjoy activities on a beautiful Saturday afternoon at the Heiser Farms pumpkin patch on Grand Island. John and Kristi Heiser have been opening their pumpkin farm to visitors each October for more than three decades.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Eric Erkel pushes a wheelbarrow loaded with pumpkins as he heads to the weigh station Saturday afternoon. His wife, Dr. Frances Golly, owner of All About Smiles in McMinnville, follows along with their son, Owen, 6. The Tigard family, including 4-year-old Elliott, spent the day enjoying Halloween festivities.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Boadi Ashcroft of Dayton drives a tractor train back from the pumpkin fields so kids and adults can choose their own future jack-o-lanterns. Heiser Farms run several trains on weekends. As passengers board, they receive cowboy hats to wear during the ride.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Landon Frazier, 10, of Wilsonville, fires the Rosie the Riveter cannon at Heiser Farms, with help from Adalynn Williams, center, and John Moody, both of Dayton. This is the first try at the pumpkin cannons for Landon and his brother, Tanner, 7.