Photo Gallery: Bikes and duck part of Hometown Days fun

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Lewis McClain of Sheridan, 6, lines up for the Sheridan Hometown Days kids parade on Saturday, June 15, at the start of the parade at Sheridan City Park, just one slice of ample fun over the weekend in the West Valley community. The parade traveled west on Yamhill Street, and followed Oak and then Sherman streets back to the park.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Glinda the Good Witch, aka Norah Wiggins of Sheridan, 5, adjusts her “Wizard of Oz” crown as her dad, Ben, steadies her bike during the Sheridan kids’ parade Saturday. Oz was the Wiggins family theme for the day as Norah’s siblings were dressed as Dorothy, the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Jenny Marler and her daughter, Athena, of Willamina, buy tickets for five plastic ducks — Athena specified she wanted pink — prior to the June 15 Sheridan Hometown Days Duckie Race on the Yamhill River. Helping them are Colin Geyens, standing, and Jennifer Stanislaw, wife of Sheridan Rotarian John Stanislaw.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Matthew Huegli, left, and Colin Geynes, both Sheridan Rotarians, cross Bridge Street Saturday to release the ducks into the Yamhill River from the west side of the bridge. The race raised $2,160, with half ($1,080) to the winner and the other half to Sheridan Rotary Club.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##A crowd lines the bridge to watch the duckies race down South Yamhill River. “This was our inaugural event,” said Rotary Club President Ian Coker of the duckie races. Rotarians had held the races some 35-50 years ago, according to Rotarian Brad Myers, a member of 35 years.