Photo Gallery: Backpacks and beyond

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##First-grader Elizabeth Serato Lara, holding a stuffed rabbit she received from Juliette’s House, thinks hard before selecting a backpack from the display at Beyond Backpacks Saturday. “Whether it’s princesses or Elsa or Minecraft,” or just a plain one, getting to choose means a lot to children, said Debbie Beam, a volunteer.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Tanner Pierce, left, and Chase Hansen, right, help the McMinnville Kiwanis Club distribute shoes at the Beyond Backpacks event Saturday. They are McMinnville HIgh School students; Tanner is a senior and Chase is a sophomore.