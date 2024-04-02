Photo Gallery: Amity's Aura

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##River Hiatt, 5, of McMinnville checks out the different daffodils being judged at the Oregon Daffodil Association show during Amity’s annual spring festival.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Daffodil art was on display during the Amity Daffodil Festival, held Saturday. While most of the festival activities were in the Amity Community Center, the Perrydale student art show was in the former Amity Bakery space in the Amity Flats, Fifth and Trade streets.