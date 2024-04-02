Rachel Thompson/News-Register##River Hiatt, 5, of McMinnville checks out the different daffodils being judged at the Oregon Daffodil Association show during Amity’s annual spring festival.
Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Daffodil art was on display during the Amity Daffodil Festival, held Saturday. While most of the festival activities were in the Amity Community Center, the Perrydale student art show was in the former Amity Bakery space in the Amity Flats, Fifth and Trade streets.
Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Erica Stadlberger of Labor of Love Learning Farm in Amity, left, helps Lizzie Williams, center, and her companions, Zandra Williams, center left, and Raina Scott, right, create bird feeders and paper daffodils at Earth & Wood’s new studio space.
Photo Gallery: Amity's Aura
Daffodil Festival turns town a sunny shade with flower show, art, plant sale and activities
