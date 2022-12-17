Phillip R. Bishop 1944 - 2022

Phillip R. Bishop died December 17, 2022. He was at home and went peacefully in his sleep.

Phil was born April 27, 1944, in McMinnville, Oregon, to A.F. Bishop and Sylvia (Pickens) Bishop. He grew up in the Willamina area and graduated from Willamina High School in 1962; he then attended Oregon State University. In 1963, he began dating Loretta Nyleen. He and Loretta were married in September of 1964 in a double wedding with her sister.

Phil lived in McMinnville for the remainder of his life. He worked at the post office. Even after he was paralyzed in 1984, he continued working and retired after 38 years.

He loved spending time with his family. His interests included anything to do with cars (old or new), Dragging the Gut and, of course, Oregon State sports.

Phil is survived by his wife of 58 years, Loretta; daughter, Kristy Kraemer (Bert) and their children, Ryan and Amy; son, Erik Bishop; and his daughter, Kate.

There will be no service, but a gathering will be held at a later date. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.