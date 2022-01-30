Phillip Paul Nunemacher 1948 - 2022

Phillip Paul Nunemacher, the elder of two boys, was born June 13, 1948, in Freeport, Ilinois, to Paul and Phyllis (Moehlmann) Nunemacher. His brother, Ralph, a Vietnam veteran, perished in his 20s. Phil carried the love of his brother in understated actions.

Throughout Phil’s elementary and high school days, he saw many areas of the USA because his father moved his family frequently for his employment working with dams. He did enjoy being reconnected with his family that lived in Willamina, Oregon, during his senior high school days.

Phil proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from May 1, 1968, through November 30, 1974. He served in the Vietnam war. As a U.S. citizen and U.S. veteran, Phil took his love of his country seriously. He flew his American flag without fail every morning and took it down every evening, taking a moment to ponder his love of his country.

After Phill was honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force, he studied and obtained his M.S. from Oregon State University (OSU). After graduation, he was hired and stayed on at OSU in the computer lab.

A few years later, Phil made a career move and settled in Carson City, Nevada. Until retirement, he worked as a software engineer, took time to care for his mother, and adopted a dog named Rascal. He had wonderful neighbors. They shared gardening tools and tips, stories, and furry companion walks. In Phil’s retirement era, he connected with a group of veteran friends with whom he luncheoned daily at the senior center.

Phil enjoyed quail hunting with his father and brother, devoured books by the day, listened to classical music, donated to veterans' benefits, and kept in weekly contact with his relatives.

Phil died January 30, 2022, in his hometown, at the age of 73. He succumbed to COVID-19. He was predeceased by his grandparents; mother; father; and brother. He is survived by his dog, Rascal; uncles, Kenneth Moehlmann (Vicki), Rodney Moehlmann (Kim), and LeLand Payne; aunt, Verna Moehlmann; uncle, Robert Nunemacher; aunt, Ruth Elgin; and numerous cousins.

Phil, you will be missed. Rest in Heavenly peace.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at McCabe Chapel United Methodist Church in McMinnville, Oregon. There will be a public Facebook Livestream event for virtual attendance. Please search for Phillip Nunemacher on Facebook to locate the livestream event.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in memory of Phillip to your favorite veterans' benefits. Thank you.