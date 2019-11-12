November 12, 2019 Tweet

Phillip Franklin Landauer - 1922-2019

Phillip passed away October 17, 2019, with his family by his side at Brookdale Retirement Home in McMinnville, Oregon. He was 96 years old. Phillip was born in Hillsboro, Oregon, on December 13, 1922, to parents Joseph Landauer and Josephene Hibbard Landauer.

Phillip served in the Air Force during World War II and Air Force Reserves for 15 years. He was very proud to have been in the service and loved his country.

He was a master wood craftsman. Folks called him an artist at his trade. He retired from Jefferson County School District as maintenance director in 1985.

Phillip never could sit still. He did remodeling work on homes, restored vintage cars, shopped for antiques and went to garage sales. He was a dog or cat’s best friend. He would drop any project he was doing to help anyone who needed a hand.

Phillip married Shirley on March 20, 1982. He loved her with all his heart.

He was preceded in death by siblings Donald Landauer, Gladys Laundauer Everest, Joseph Landauer, Beryl Laundauer Paolo Clark, Murray Landauer, Maxine Laundauer Davis and Wanda Landauer Paulson; a daughter, Sandra Landauer Paola; and a stepson, Brian Eldon.

Surviving are his wife; a son, Tim Landauer of Newberg, Oregon; 16 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A military memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. December 13, 2019, at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, Oregon (11800 S.E. Mt. Scott Blvd., Happy Valley, Oregon). To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.