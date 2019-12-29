Philip Alan Sundrud 1946 - 2019

Philip Alan Sundrud, 73, of Sheridan, Oregon, passed away December 29, 2019, in Sheridan. A memorial service was held at the Sheridan Baptist Church on January 4, 2020.

Philip was born August 1, 1946, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Adolph Palmer Sundrud and Doris Evelyn Unicume. His family were longtime residents of the Grand Ronde and Willamina areas, and his grandfather, Charles Unicume, was a Grande Ronde resident and logger. Phil graduated from Salem Technical Institute with the intention of becoming a machinist for Boeing, but instead joined the Navy. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the Navy on the USS Intrepid.

He married Leila Ann Gilbert in 1974, and helped raised her two small boys from a previous marriage, James Holsonback and Kenneth Holsonback (now Sundrud). The boys were loved and cared for as his own children. He worked as a logger for Grimm Logging for several years. Logging was a profession he loved and a dream was to one day own a logging company. Phil also raised livestock and was very proud of the property he purchased in Sheridan.

Phil and Leila had a daughter, Anna Marie Sundrud, born September 22, 1976. Eight months later, a logging accident left him in a wheelchair as an incomplete quadriplegic. He was 31 years old. Phil and Leila divorced after 17 years of marriage.

In recent years, Phil’s best friend and caregiver, DuWayne Bruce, allowed Phil to remain at home. Du’s friendship allowed Phil to have many social connections and Du’s service allowed Phil to live life on his terms, as he become less physically capable and did not want to leave his property. His home was where he remained when he unexpectedly died of pneumonia complications.

Phil was a man of principle and always did what he said he would do. He was known to friends and associates as punctual, kind and witty. Phil extended friendship and kindness to many people in the darkest days of their lives. Whether it was helping hundreds of people over the course of more than 20 years, giving a home to many who no longer had one, or being a surrogate father to those who were no longer welcome in their homes, Phil was truly adored by family and friends. This man was one of a kind. He changed many lives and will be missed.

Phil was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Napoli; his father, Adolph Sundrud; and his mother, Doris Unicume, all of Willamina. Phil is survived by ex-wife Leila Dwyer; son, James Holsonback; granddaughters, Linnea Gonzales and Harley Dwyer; grandson, Aidan Dwyer; son, Kenneth Sundrud; granddaughter, Angelique Sundrud; grandson, Sean Sundrud; daughter, Anna Sundrud Trang; son-in-law, Terry Trang; grandsons, Connor Sundrud Trang and Carson Sundrud Trang; and his best friend, DuWayne Bruce.