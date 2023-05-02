Peter Ravindra Vyas 1973 - 2024

Peter Ravindra Vyas was born September 2, 1973, in Salt Lake City, and passed away August 7, 2024, in McMinnville, Oregon, from causes related to dementia. He was the son of Ravindra Vyas and Patricia Vyas Britton. His sister Maria was born two years later. Peter was educated in Salt Lake City public schools and graduated from Granite High School. Sadly, his father passed away when Peter was 12.

When Peter was in his early 20s, the family moved to Oregon for better opportunities for people with developmental disabilities. Peter got a job with Oregon Lithoprint and worked there as a cleaner for 26 years. He loved his job!

Peter greatly enjoyed participating in Special Olympics; it was downhill skiing, figure skating, and horseback riding when he lived in Utah, and bowling and powerlifting in Oregon. He loved going on trips to Disneyland and to the dude ranch in Arizona with Trips, Inc. of Eugene. He traveled a lot with his family, including a trip to India to visit his father’s relatives and trips to Europe, Greece and Egypt, where he got a chance to steer the tourist ship down the Nile. He was an excellent baggage organizer, and could pluck his family’s luggage off the carousel at any airport. He was an enthusiastic and patient traveler, and his family was patient with him, except for the trip where he decided to collect rocks.

Peter lived at home until he was in his 30s, and then in his own apartment in the complex built in McMinnville by Families United for Independent Living. He was able to live on his own, but needed a lot of support from his mom, and after ten years he moved into the Meadows Group Home operated by Oregon Mennonite Residential Services. The family is so very grateful to the staff and administration at Meadows and OMRS for giving him a comfortable, happy, and companionable life there for the past eight years, and especially for the compassionate and loving care he received there in the recent years of his illness. The family would also like to thank Providence Hospice for their expert and tenderhearted assistance.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Peter later in the year. If you would like to make a memorial donation, please consider Oregon Mennonite Residential Services, 325 S.W. Elmwood Ave, McMinnville, Oregon.

To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.