Pennie Hudspeth Weiss 1945 - 2021

Pennie Hudspeth Weiss, PsyD, Ph.D., LCSW, passed away July 22, 2021, from complications of a scheduled cardiovascular surgery. She was 76 years old. She was born May 6, 1945, in Macon, Georgia, the only child of parents James and Olive Bishop.

In the early '70s she moved to Birmingham, Alabama, where she met Miles (Buddy) Hudspeth, to whom she was married until his death in 1984. She married Chauncey Farrell in 1986, residing in Klamath Falls and Medford. They separated in 2016. She married Phil Weiss in 2018. Pennie and Phil lived in San Miguel, Mexico, until Phil’s death in August of 2019. Pennie returned to Oregon. In 2020, Pennie resettled in McMinnville, Oregon, to be with her partner, Dick Ecker.

Pennie believed in the transformative power of education. After Buddy’s death, Pennie returned to college, completing an undergraduate (1986) degree and Master of Social Work (1987) degree. Pennie went on to earn two doctorate degrees, Magna Cum Laude, in 2001 and 2003.

Professionally, Pennie worked as an individual and group counselor. She specialized in addiction and domestic violence counseling. Mid-career, Pennie became a forensic psychologist in private practice, working with parole and probation offices in Klamath, Jackson and Josephine counties. At the time of her death, she was working as a counselor for Goforth Inspired Alcohol Addiction Treatment Center in McMinnville. For over three decades, she sought to help others live better and healthier lives.

She had certifications from the State of Oregon Board of Clinical Social Workers, the Academy of Certified Social Workers, the Association for the Treatment of Sexual Abusers, and was a diplomate of the American Board of Forensic Social Workers.

Pennie will be missed and remembered for her Southern charm, her kindness and generosity, her wonderful sense of humor, and for her brilliance.

Pennie is survived by her partner, Dick Ecker; her son, Phillip Hudspeth, and his spouse Jackie; daughter, Kellie Carr; stepson, Shaun Farrell; stepdaughter, Dawn Moore; one grandson; and one great-grandson.

A celebration of Pennie’s life is planned for a future date in McMinnville. For details please email: celebratepennie@gmail.com