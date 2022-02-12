Pedro M. Duarte 1943 - 2022

Pedro M. Duarte was born October 22, 1943, in Tepic Nayarit, Mexico. Pedro’s mother was Maria Mercedes Montoya and his father Jesus Vera Duarte. Pedro was from Nayarit and moved to Tijuana, Baja, California, at a young age. Pedro comes from a large family of 10, four sisters, Ana Maria Duarte, Aurora Duarte, Sandra Duarte and Yolanda Duarte; and five brothers, Jose Duarte, Manuel Duarte, Enrique Duarte, Jesus Duarte and Jorge Duarte.

Pedro met his wife, Maria R. Duarte, in December of 1975, and married her nine months later, on August 28, 1976. Pedro and Maria enjoyed 46 happy years of marriage. In June of 1977, they welcomed their first-born child, Blanca E. Garibay, and continued to extend their family with three more amazing children, Felipe A. Duarte, Pedro E. Duarte and Uriel Duarte. They continued to grow families of their own, to include one son-in-law, Cecilia Garibay; and three daughters-in-law, Alexis Alvarado, Elizabeth Kulpa and Stacey Runningbird. Pedro had 11 grandkids, Joseph A. Duarte, Jayden N. Duarte, Jordes N. Duarte, Makilha S. Duarte, Keylie Runningbird, Kaiya Runningbird, Jamisen M. Duarte, Genesis A. Duarte, Annalise Garibay, Kamila Duarte and Lorenzo J. Duarte.

Pedro worked for many years as a supervisor for RG & Slone in Bakersfield, California, before moving to Oregon and continuing his supervisory work at PSP in McMinnville, Oregon. PSP later moved location to Centralia, Washington, where Pedro followed and later retired from.

Pedro loved to fish, camp, live music and adventure with his family. He had a wonderful life loving his wife, children, grandkids, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and many friends.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022, at St. James Church, with Mariachi music from noon to 2 p.m. at the Chapel of Macy & Son the same day. Viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 11. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com