Pauline “Polly” R. Sauter 1925 - 2020

Polly Sauter was born Pauline Renninger Petersen in Omaha, Nebraska, on Mother’s Day, May 10, 1925, to Jennie and Otto B. Petersen. She was raised in Norfolk with her four sisters and one brother until 1939, when the family moved to Oregon. After graduating high school, she worked in retail for departments stores and later became a telephone operator.

In 1945, Polly married Edward “Verl” Sauter, a young naval medic at the time from McMinnville, Oregon. They had five children and celebrated 65 years of marriage until Verl’s passing in 2010.

As a young girl, Polly’s favorite subject in school was art class. She carried her love of art through life and went on to win many awards and prizes for her stunning oil paintings in local fairs and art contests. She was also a gifted seamstress, avid reader, poetry lover and hymn singer. She had a generous heart, quick wit and easy, infectious laugh.

Above all else in life, Polly claimed her greatest pride and accomplishments were her children. She is survived by sons, Edward and James Sauter; daughters, Sally Shields and Sandra Johnstone; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

