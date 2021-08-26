Paul A. Marrs 1931 - 2021

Paul A. Marrs was born in September of 1931, in Cook, Nebraska, to George W. and Helen “Audrey” Marrs. George worked as a mailman for the U.S. Postal Service while in Cook. Audrey (as she was known) was an elementary school teacher. Paul passed away quietly on August 26, 2021, in Salem, Oregon, with his children by his side.

Paul moved to Oregon in his late teens, attending Sheridan High School (SHS) in his senior year and graduating in 1950. He was an athlete participating in basketball, football and baseball while at SHS.

Following high school, Paul worked at U.S. Plywood in Willamina, Oregon, from 1950 until 1963, at which time he moved to Salem, Oregon, to work for NW Natural Gas until his retirement in 1993. Paul had three children with his wife Glenna Pruitt, Julie, Steve and Scott. With his second wife, Shirley Riggs, he had one daughter, Lisa.

Paul was an avid gardener and spent a lot of time working on his car and home, keeping both in perfect condition. A quiet man, Paul had strong values and led by example. We will greatly miss his presence in our lives.

Paul is survived by his children, Julie Boock, Steven Marrs, Scott Marrs, and Lisa McColly; and step-daughter, Kim Riggs.

Due to the COVID restraints currently imposed by the governor of Oregon, we are refraining from any gatherings at this time.