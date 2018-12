Patty L. Blue - 1928 - 2018

Patty L. Blue passed peacefully December 11, 2018. She was born Patty L. Hollister on January 25, 1928, in Corvallis Oregon. She is survived by her daughter and son; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was a dearly loved wife, mother, aunt, sister and best friend to many. Her favorite song was "Wonderful Life," and that she did have. Rest in peace, as "peace" was her favorite word. No services are planned.