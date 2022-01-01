PATRICIA SUE (ROBBINS) THOMPSON 1946 - 2022

Patricia Thompson, Sue to everyone who knew her, passed away quietly January 1, 2022, at her home in Willamina, Oregon, under the care of her loving family after 10 months of fighting lung cancer.

She was born August 30, 1946, in Baxter Springs, Kansas, to Leroy and Helen (Faegan) Robbins. Her family lived in Kansas and Oklahoma until she was about seven years old; they moved to Independence, Oregon, for a short time, moving to McMinnville, Oregon, by 1956. She lived her life around Yamhill County, graduating from McMinnville High School in 1964.

She married L.D. Thompson on June 14, 1968, in McMinnville. They lived in McMinnville and Sheridan and spent their retirement years in Willamina. She worked for many years as a waitress in several restaurants, including the A & W Drive-In when they still had carhops. She also worked at Northwest Woolen Mills, which later became Mrs. Smith's Pies, both of which she enjoyed. She was a hard and dependable worker.

Sue loved her family and loved taking care of them. She loved all forms of crafts. She always loved drawing, knitting, embroidery, fabric painting, as well as jewelry making with beadwork; she also tied her own flies for fishing. She loved fishing in the ponds and creeks around their area.

She also loved writing and singing and traveling around the area with L.D. They both enjoyed their rides in their Corvette.

Sue loved everyone and she did not meet a stranger. As well as her own children, she casually "adopted" many additional children who needed some love and help in life, as testified by sentiments to her family of the friend she was to them in their times of need. She was always giving and caring and accepting of everyone.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, L.D.; and three daughters, Emily Lynn (husband Chuck) Yelton of Klamath Falls, Shawnee Leigh-Anne (husband Frankie) Gonzales of Dayton, and Desiree Wolverton (husband Jason), of Willamina. She is also survived by three sisters and one brother, Ethel (husband Lee) Taylor of Grand Ronde, Sally (husband Jim) Peterson of Dayton, Joyce (husband Jeff) Scarborough of Madras, and Leroy (wife Gloria, deceased) Robbins Jr. of Amity; four grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Sue was preceded in death by her dad and mom, Leroy Robbins Sr. and Helen Robbins; and two granddaughters.

At Sue’s request, no services will be held. Any who would like to remember her in a special way, please feel free to donate to the Cancer Society or a charity of your own choice, or simply by being kind to someone in her name.