Patricia Olson Lanier 1940 - 2021

Patricia Lanier was born March 7, 1940, in Vancouver, B.C. Canada, the daughter of Carl Olson and Ann (Dede) Olson. She moved to San Diego in 1956 with her twin sister, Carole Smith, and her mom and dad.

In 1962, Patricia met and married Bob Lanier, who was serving in the Navy from 1958 to 1970.

Patricia is survived by her daughter, Deborah Logan Crawford; son, Carl Anthony Lanier; and three grandchildren. Patricia lived in Carlton, Oregon, from 1977 to 1988, and attended Grace Baptist Church. Her dad, Carl Olson, owned S & O Hardware in Carlton.

Bob Lanier preceded Patricia in death in 1988.

Patricia, known as “Patty,” resided at Marjorie House in McMinnville, Oregon.

No formal services are to be held. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com