Patricia Morrison Smith 1948 - 2022

Patricia Morrison Smith was born in Newark, New Jersey, to Fred and Helen Morrison. Patricia held a Master of Science in school policy and administration and was an elementary teacher for the Portland School District. Pat enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1977 as a military analyst. She served at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. She met her husband, Gordon, while there. They married April 26, 1980, in John Wayne Chapel, 18th Airborne Corp.

Pat lived three years in West Berlin, Germany, with her husband. She worked at the Educating Center at McNair Barracks. Moving back to the States, Pat earned her master's degree and worked for the Portland School District until retirement. She loved working with children and taught kindergarten and first grade.

In retirement, Pat substituted for the Battle Ground School District. In 2014, she and her husband moved to Georgia for new adventures.

Pat was stricken with Alzheimer's in 2017, whereupon she returned to McMinnville, Oregon, in 2021. She was always happy and fun even in the depths of the disease. She traveled Western Europe and a better partner never existed.

There will be a celebration of life for Pat from 1300 to 1600 (1 to 4 p.m.) October 15, 2022, at 531 Ash St., Dayton, Oregon. Barbecue will be served. She is missed but never forgotten. Please RSVP at 404-772-4669.