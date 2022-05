Patricia DeYoung 1951 - 2022

It is with great sorrow we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Patricia “Pattie” DeYoung, who left us too soon.



A Celebration of her life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Peninsula Moose Lodge, 25915 U St., Ocean Park, WA 98640.

Food will be provided.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted toward the purchase of a memorial tree.