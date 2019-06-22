Patricia Cruchelow - 1927 - 2019

Patricia Cruchelow spent her youth in Urbandale, Iowa. After graduating high school, she went to work for West Des Moines National Bank. She married Harry Cruchelow and together started raising a family. In 1962, the family moved to Oregon for a new job and a climate change. Pat also worked at West Gresham Grade School for many years as "Pat the Lunch Lady."

She is survived by children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by daughter Sharon (2009), and husband Harry (2014).

A viewing and remembrance is planned from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Chapel of Macy & Son Funeral Directors 135 N.E. Evans St. McMinnville, Oregon, followed by an interment at Evergreen Memorial Park. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.