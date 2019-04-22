Patricia A. Struxness - 1924 - 2019

“To know her was to love her.”

Pat Struxness was born June 17, 1924, in Portland, Oregon, to G. Earl and Lula (Shacklett) Prewett. When she was quite young, she went to live with an aunt and uncle on their farm near Banks, Oregon. During this time, she also attended and lived at Laurelwood Academy near Gaston. In 1944, Pat moved to McMinnville, Oregon, where she joined the Gordon Carey family as their live-in nanny and went to McMinnville High School, graduating in 1946. Pat then attended Linfield College, where an annoying, but handsome, young man in her English class put his feet up on her chair and when she sat down got her pleated white Pep Club skirt dirty. That young man was Howard Struxness, and she married him.

Howard and Pat made their home in McMinnville, watching through the years as their small town grew. Their four children kept life busy for Pat. She was active in her children’s Cub Scouts and Brownie troops, AAUW, the JC-ettes and Trinity Lutheran Church. After volunteering in her children’s classrooms for many years, she was hired in 1969 as a teacher's aide and later as a library aide at Memorial Grade School, where for nearly 20 years she was beloved by teachers and young students.

Summers were a busy time for Pat and Howard as they took advantage of all the Valley had to offer, making jam, syrup and juice, and canning fruits and vegetables. They spent many weekends camping at Scout Lake, Suttle Lake, Neskowin and Pacific City, all places held dear in family memories. For Pat, every holiday was cause for a large family dinner celebration. Easter was a favorite of hers, and she leaves all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with fond memories of Grandma’s elaborate Easter egg hunts and her wonderful potato salad.

Pat’s love was unconditional; everyone was welcome in her home, and everyone felt understood, special and loved by her.

For the past two years, Howard and Pat have lived at Marquis Tualatin Assisted Living, where they appreciated the care and attention given them. Together, they celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on April 22, 2019. Pat passed away peacefully the next morning, with her family telling her how very much she was loved by so very many people.

Pat was predeceased by her parents; her sisters, Esther Frick and Dottie McDow; and her son Jeffery Alan, on June 29, 2007. She is survived by her loving husband, Howard; her children, Greg (Martha), Pam Zadnik, and Ron; her grandchildren, Jantina, Jason, Heather, Abigail, Rachel, Beth, Jimmy, Gina and Jamie; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at the Chapel at Macy & Son Funeral Directors.

