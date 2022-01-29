Pamela Sue Anderson 1954 - 2022

Pamela Sue Anderson passed away peacefully January 29, 2022, at her home in McMinnville, Oregon. Pam was surrounded by her family, friends and her caring staff from MV Advancements.



Born on May 5, 1954, in Hawarden, Iowa, Pam was the third of six children born to Alice and Floyd Anderson of Alcester, South Dakota. The family moved to the Pacific Northwest in 1956 when her father began work at the Boeing Company. The family settled in Renton in 1958, where they joined the Renton Lutheran Church. From 1960 to 1966, Pam, her mother and siblings accompanied her father, now a field rep for Boeing, and lived in a number of states, including Michigan, New York, New Mexico, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.



Upon returning to Renton, Pam attended and graduated from Hazen High School in 1973. At Hazen, Pam indulged her love of swimming by joining a water ballet club. She also attended and sang in the choir at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church. Pam studied at the Renton Vocational Technical Institute and graduated as a Certified Nursing Assistant. She worked in assisted living facilities in Renton and Issaquah before moving to McMinnville in 1992.



Upon arriving in McMinnville, Pam joined Bethel Baptist Church, where she found joy in being part of the choir and the beautiful Christmas and Easter productions.



In McMinnville, Pam worked first as a CNA. Later, she was employed as a greeter at Walmart for over 20 years and received several employee awards. For years, MV advancements was great support to Pam living independently, and in 2017 Pam moved into a group home.



Pam loved to travel, and over the years embarked on a number of a cruises and tours to destinations that included as Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico, Europe and Africa. Now that she has departed on her final voyage, she will be remembered by her family, friends and housemates as a kind and gentle spirit, always optimistic, who approached life with a loving attitude and an open and caring heart.



A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. February 11, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. In remembrance of Pam, contributions can be made to MV Advancements.