By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • December 19, 2022 Tweet

Overnight shelters, warming locations offer relief

With snow a possibility and freezing rain most likely on its way to Yamhill County later this week, local overnight shelters and daytime warming locations are expected to experience an influx of visitors.

The first day of winter is Wednesday, a day on which the McMinnville forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of snow before 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. The snow level will be at 1,900 feet, lowering to 800 in the afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 40 degrees.

By nightfall, there’s a 10 percent chance of snow after 4 a.m. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low temperature of 19.

There’s the potential for things to get interesting Thursday.

There is a slight chance of snow before 10 a.m., then a chance of snow and freezing rain between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., followed by a chance of all freezing rain after 1.

The snow level will remain at 2,200 feet in the afternoon.

It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. The chance of precipitation is 30%, with little or no snow accumulation expected.

Freezing rain is likely Thursday night, mainly after 10 p.m. No accumulation of snow is expected on the valley floor. It’ll be cloudy with a low around 19.

Freezing rain is again likely Friday, mainly before 10 a.m, and the high temperature is expected to be 35.

Rain should return Friday night with a low of 31.

It’ll be wet Saturday, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day, with rain in the forecast. It’s going to warm up, too. The high both days is expected to inch nearer 50 degrees.

Overnight shelter locations that will be accessible, according to Encompass Yamhill Valley:

n Gospel Rescue Mission, 1315 N.E. Macy St., McMinnville, open through March 31, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m..

n Newberg emergency shelter, 615 N. College St., open every night on cold days, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., except Thursdays, when hours are 6:30 p.m. to 8 a.m.

n Newberg Youth Outreach, 719 E. First St., open Monday through Friday, noon to 8 p.m. for ages 11-21. Overnight sheltering through Safe Shelter, an emergency shelter for minors, 11-17, and a transitional living program serves adults, ages 18-24.

Local day warming locations:

n McMinnville Public Library, 225 N.E. Adams St., Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

n Second Street Drop-In Center, 504 E. First St., 10 a.m. to noon.

n Youth Outreach, 719 E. First St., Newberg, Monday through Friday, noon to 8 p.m., for ages 11-21.

n Newberg Public Library, 503 E. Hancock St., Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday.

n Sheridan Public Library, 142 N.E. Yamhill St., Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Friday.