Oregon 2020 legislative session implodes amid GOP walkout

By ANDREW SELSKY

Of The Associated Press

SALEM — Oregon's 2020 legislative session ended abruptly Thursday amid a boycott by minority Republicans over a climate change measure

At a news conference, Democratic lawmakers, some struggling to keep their composure, said representative democracy is at stake. Frustration boiled into the open after Senate Republican Leader Herman Baertschiger, Jr., said his party would return only to vote on emergency budget bills.

A "minority is shutting down government and impacting the will of the voters who elected us to be here,” said Rep. Diego Hernandez of Portland. “By shutting down this process and choosing things that benefit them, it's a historical precedent that I think shows us where we're headed and where we could be headed and that anytime they are not happy with any sort of bill, our government is going to be shut down.”

Senate President Peter Courtney took the podium and responded to the offer by Baertschiger, whom he believed was watching via videostream from afar by saying: “Thank you but no thank you."

"All of us are going to be in history one day as the Legislature that failed the fifth short session,” Courtney said. This was the fifth short session since even-year 35-day sessions began in 2012.

Republicans had insisted that any climate change legislation go before voters. Democratic leaders say said legislation was urgently needed to address the climate crisis and attempt to reduce emissions in Oregon of greenhouse gases that are causing global warming.

The first GOP walkout over the climate change bill, in 2019, put Oregon on the front line of the climate-change issue. Democrats say repeated use of the tool by the minority party puts democracy itself at risk. Courtney vowed to try to take that ability away.

“I will fight as hard as I can to rebuild this institution, but I'm going to make it clear: you're not going to walk out of the Legislature in terms of sessions. You're not, because we are going to have to find a ways, tragically, to have legislations or constitutional amendments that stops it."

Democrats, who wield a supermajority in both the Senate and the House, made reducing greenhouse gas emissions is a priority this session. Enough GOP lawmakers boycotted to prevent a quorum in both chambers. Oregon and only three other states require two-thirds of lawmakers be present instead of a simple majority.

The walkout torpedoed legislation that was sometimes months and even years in the making.

At the press conference, Democratic Rep. Teresa Alonso Leon spoke of legislation that would have sent flood aid to rural eastern Oregon, assisted the homeless, and phased out a carcinogenic pesticide that harms farmworkers. She also spoke of legislation that would have provided her hometown of Woodburn, which is primarily Latino, a community center for the first time.

“That can't happen because our colleagues choose not to come to work,” Alonso Leon said.

Rep. Tawna Sanchez, a Native American from Portland, said: "I'm trying really, really hard not to be angry. It's very frustrating when you know all the bills, all the different things that are sitting there waiting — to just go away.”

