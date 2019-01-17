By Tom Henderson • Staff Writer • January 17, 2019 Tweet

One tree too many

Developers renovating the historic Taylor Hardware building cut down one tree too many at the corner of Third and Ford streets in McMinnville, and now they’ll have to pay for it.

Just how much remains to be determined.

Katie Jackson, the oldest daughter of late Jackson Family Wines founder Jess Jackson, purchased the building in 2016 with her husband, Shaun Kajiwara, and have since been renovating the space.

They obtained permits late last year to remove three trees, but Associate Planner Jamie Fleckenstein said they actually removed four.

The planning department was notified Dec. 17 that the California developers chopped down one tree too many. “It was a 10-inch tree, so it was pretty mature at the time,” said Planning Director Heather Richards.

Developers felled most of the trees at the corner of Third and Ford, Planning Director Heather Richards said. The only one they didn’t touch had decorative lights on it. “They didn’t want to deal with that one,” she said.

However, there is no animosity toward the developers, Fleckenstein said.

“They said it was an unintentional accident and have taken ownership of their actions,” he said.

Representatives from the business were not available for comment.

Fleckenstein said removing a publicly owned tree without a permit initiates a specific process.

“The city code outlines the process when that happens,” he said. “When a tree is removed without the permission of the city, the individuals will be subject to basically pay a penalty that is the value of the tree that is removed.”

That includes the cost of replanting it. Fleckenstein said planners have not yet decided the value of the tree. “There is a process for determining that value,” he said.

That process is contained in the International Society of Arboriculture’s Guide for Establishing Values of Trees and Other Plants.

Planner have signed a contract with Portland arborist Stephen F. Goetz to conduct the assessment, Fleckenstein said. “We’re working through the schedule of that work right now,” he said.

Goetz will do more work for the city than assessing the value of a single tree, Fleckenstein said. Planners are about to conduct a thorough inventory of trees downtown as part of the Northeast Third Street Streetscape Project.

The long-range planning project begins next month with the first stages of inventory along the street.

“This will help inform the streetscape redesign of Third Street to determine which trees are suitable for retention,” Fleckenstein. “There are construction methods that could help preserve tress.”

Taking stock of trees along Third Street is not as easy as it sounds, said Richards. Some of the reasons are purely sentimental, she added.

“Some of the trees are lifting sidewalks and things of that nature, but people love them,” she said.