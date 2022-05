One person dies in wreck near Dayton

One person died and another was transported by Life Flight after a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday afternoon at Highway 233 and Stringtown Road near Dayton. Responding to the 3 p.m. accident were Yamhill County Sheriff's deputies, McMinnville Police, and Dayton and Amity fire departments.

As of 3:45 p.m., the intersection remains partly blocked as authorities investigate.