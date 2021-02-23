Oma Ruth Curyea 1926 - 2021

Ruth Curyea, beloved mom, grandma, sister, teacher and friend, passed away February 23, 2021, in a loving McMinnville foster home, where she had lived for the past three years.

Ruth was born May 20, 1926, in Umatilla County, Washington, to Ruel and Vera Robinson, joining her older sister, Helen. The family soon moved to Panhandle, Texas, where she grew up. She graduated from West Texas State in May of 1947 and married the love of her life, George Stanley Curyea, one week later. In 1951, they moved from Texas to Monmouth, Oregon, where they adopted three older siblings who needed a home, Barbara (9), Dean (7), and Pat (5).

In 1951, they purchased a large acreage where Stan farmed and raised sheep, and Ruth went to Linfield College to get her teaching degree. She taught at Dayton and Amity high schools. She became the librarian at Amity High from 1967 to 1985. Her husband, Stan, died in 1982, but Ruth remained on the farm until 2010, when Alzheimer’s disease made it unsafe for her to live alone.

Ruth loved children, birds, gardening and flowers. She will always be remembered for her smiles, laughter, a listening ear and her huge heart for helping others in ANY way she could. Ruth is survived by her three children and their spouses, Barbara (Harless) Marcolm, Pat (Jim) Bingenheimer of McMinnville, and Dean (Lisa) Curyea of La Pine; her sister, Helen Gordon of Corvallis; and her brother, Bud Robinson of Portland. The extended surviving family includes eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 14, at the farmhouse, 3501 S.W. Redmond Hill Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mid-Valley Workshop or Salvation Army in care of Macy & Son. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.