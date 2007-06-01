Olivia Sarah Anne Long 2007 - 2020

Olivia Sarah Anne Long, 13, was born June 1, 2007, in Newberg, Oregon, and passed away October 22, 2020, in her home in Hopewell, Oregon, where she lived with her mother, Lauren Svenson, and her younger brother, Lucas Stouder. Olivia was a sweet and loving girl, with a kind heart and a generous nature, and she will be greatly missed.

Olivia was in eighth grade at Amity Middle School, where she was a member of the band. She loved all her classes, friends, teachers and staff. Her favorite subject was math. She previously attended Houck Middle School, Four Corners Elementary, Cummings Elementary and Amity Elementary. She made and kept friends everywhere she went. The one thing she wanted most out of this school year was to return to school in-person.

Olivia thrived outside the classroom, as well. She was a Girl Scout Cadette in a troop lead by her mother for several years. She loved selling cookies, seeing her Scout friends on Monday nights and enjoyed troop activities. Olivia was very artistic and enjoyed reading, drawing, singing, dancing, trips to the beach and writing short stories. She loved playing her flute and violin.

Olivia is survived by her mother, Lauren Stouder (Svenson); younger brother, Lucas Stouder; aunt, Kristen (Jonathan) Bennett; cousin, Charlotte Bennett; uncles, Jordan and Jacob Losack; grandparents, Sven and Bonnie Svenson, and Jennifer and Jerome Losack; great-grandparents, Ken and Wilma Svenson, Janice Coy, and Jerome and Cheryl Losack. She is also survived by the Stouder family, her stepfather for many years, Cory Stouder; his parents, Bob and Shawna Stouder; his siblings, Nikki and Tristen Stouder; his grandmother, Judi Tripp; and many others from the Stouder family. Olivia is also survived by every friend, teacher and role model who knew and loved her for her kind soul, infectious laugh and caring spirit.

A Celebration of Life for Olivia will be held between the hours of 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, October 30, at Amity Middle School. All are invited to drop by during this window to honor Olivia by sharing stories, viewing photos, lighting a glow-stick "candle" and sharing with her family who she was in your life. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all guests will be required to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Capacity inside the gym is limited, and staff will be guiding guests. In honor of Olivia's love for color, the family requests guests dress in their favorite bright colors.

Flowers are welcome, as are donations to the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide at www.sptsusa.org, or any local teen hotline, resource or suicide prevention and awareness organization. Most of all, the family requests that parents offer extra love and patience to their children during this time of social isolation, and encourage them to share what they are truly feeling.

Digital condolences and messages, pictures and videos in honor of Olivia can be uploaded to her Facebook Memorial Page at https://www.facebook.com/My-Baby-Girl-Olivia-107480674489567.