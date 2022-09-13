Norman Leroy Wood 1933 - 2022

August 1, 1933 - Sept 13, 2022

Norman Leroy Wood passed away at 5:33 Tuesday morning, September 13, 2022, in Salem Hospital at the age of 89. He was born August 1, 1933, in Oregon City. The oldest of two kids, Norman was raised by Elmer and Velma Wood. He attended Amity High School. He worked for Hemstreet Ranch for many years. He worked two jobs at a time and was a very hard worker and also mechanically inclined and liked to fixed things. He also worked security for Linfield College, which he really loved doing. Norman also worked several years for Gross & Son Logging.

Norman married Mary Ann (Jane Ellsworth) in 1953. They have three daughters together, Sherri Stiers of Brooks, Diana Hall of Newport City, and Vicky Stiers of Salem. Norman and Mary Ann divorced in 1958. Norman re-married Bertha J. Young, and they have five kids, Bonnie Nelson Weber of California, Donna Nelson from the Portland area, Russell Nelson of McMinnville, Ronald Wood of Texas, and Robert Wood of Marysville, Washington.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Bertha. Norman is survived by his kids; grandkids; brother, Mickey Wood of Amity; nieces, Angel Fisher of New Jersey, and Joy Wood of Salem; and nephew, Micah Wood of Medford.

Never say goodbye, because saying goodbye means giving away, means forgetting and, most of all, never, ever, ever say old. Norman said we might get decrepit, but never say old. That's what Norman words were. The only and last wish he had for his family was to scatter his ashes at the Hemstreet Ranch.

There will be no funeral service.