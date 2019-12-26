By Tom Henderson • Staff Writer • December 26, 2019 Tweet

No need to worry; it can't happen here

I thrill to the adventures of fictional journalists, such as Lois Lane and Tintin of comics fame. They comfort the afflicted, afflict the comfortable and generally speak truth to stupid.

DC Comics saw me coming several light years away when writer Greg Rucka and artist Mike Perkins launched a limited series of “Lois Lane” comic books.

“I know a little about truth,” the Daily Planet’s star reporter says in issue No. 4. “I know you have to deliver big truths in small pieces — not because the liars will stop you, but because all those people who said they wanted it actually didn’t. And they will absolutely kill the messenger, and not just figuratively.”

Jeepers, Miss Lane, I love that kind of talk.

I must admit, however, I am no Lois Lane. Someone shot at me 31 years ago, while I was pursuing a story for the Woodburn Independent. All things being equal, I prefer to get through my work day, shall we say, “unpunctuated.”

As fictional journalists go, Doremus Jessup is more my speed. I relate to this guy. He appears in Sinclair Lewis’ 1935 novel, “It Can’t Happen Here.”

Doremus is a newspaperman hovering around the age of 60 who works for the community paper in Fort Beulah, Vermont. Lewis tells us it’s “a town of perhaps 10,000 souls, inhabiting 20,000 bodies.”

A husband and father, Doremus never strays far from his small-town newsroom and confines his journalistic interests to the events down at city hall and upcoming pie sales and quilt raffles.

He doesn’t afflict the comfortable. He is the comfortable.

I may be Lois Lane in my heart. However, after almost 40 years of community journalism, I really am Doremus Jessup, and in ways that turn my blood cold.

Why? Don’t get the idea Lewis’ 84-year-old novel is dull. It’s actually a horror story the equal of anything written by Stephen King. Quite frankly, I would rather face Pennywise the Clown than the terror that is Berzelius “Buzz” Windrip.

Fortunately, the title of the novel reassures us. After all, “It Can’t Happen Here.”

Windrip is a senator who runs for president on the slogan, “Every man is a king, so long as he has someone to look down on.” And he certainly affords his supporters plenty of reason to look down. His base is a group whose members call themselves “The League of the Forgotten Men.”

They feel neglected and discarded for the sake of immigrants and other minorities who whine about “equal rights” while taking all the jobs. And Windrip manipulates their bigotry masterfully.

But it can’t happen here.

Windrip makes an unlikely messiah. “The senator was vulgar, almost illiterate, a public liar easily detected and in his ‘ideas’ almost idiotic while his celebrated piety was that of a traveling salesman for church furniture,” Lewis tells us.

But it can’t happen here.

“He would whirl arms, bang tables, glare from mad eyes, vomit biblical wrath from a gaping mouth,” Lewis continues. “In between tricks, he would coldly and almost contemptuously jab his crowds with figures and facts -- figures and facts that were inescapable even when, as often happened, they were entirely incorrect.”

Windrip is elected president, but feels frustrated by the constraints of his new office, saying: “The executive has got to have a freer hand and be able to move quick in an emergency and not be tied down by a lot of dumb shyster-lawyer congressmen taking months to shoot off their mouths in debates.”

But it can’t happen here.

Windrip reserves particular contempt for journalists, telling his supporters:

“I know the press only too well. Almost all editors hide away in spider-dens, men without thought of family or public interest ... plotting how they can put over their lies and advance their own positions and fill their greedy pocketbooks by calumniating statesmen who have given their all for the common good and who are vulnerable because they stand out in the fierce light that beats around the throne.”

But it can’t happen here.

While many studied people are taken in by Windrip, Jessup sees the truth. Yet he shrugs it off. America occasionally produces political blow-holes like Windrip, he reasons, but discards them soon enough.

Jessup eventually actively opposes Windrip, but by then, tyranny has taken root. He writes an editorial opposing presidential overreach, but is terrorized by pro-Windrip goons in response. You know the old saying: “Rope. Journalist. Some assembly required.”

Even when all Windrip’s promises of economic prosperity begin to unravel ... well, I don’t want to divulge too much of the plot. Suffice it say, it’s a terrifying scenario.

It can’t happen here, of course.

Nonetheless, it’s a good book — one well worth reading. There are many great lines, including: “A country that tolerates evil means — evil manners, standards of ethics — for a generation will be so poisoned that it never will have any good end.”

That’s sage advice for some other country, some nation of undereducated unquestioning rubes that would allow themselves to be manipulated by an unhinged, egomaniacal idiot who would command people to look down to see the source of their problems.

What scares me about my similarity to Doremus Jessup is the fear it’s people like him, not the likes of Windrip’s so-called Forgotten Men, who ultimately allow evil to flourish.

“The tyranny of this dictatorship isn’t primarily the fault of big business nor of the demagogues who do their dirty work,” Doremus says, berating himself after the fact. “It’s the fault of Doremus Jessup. Of all the conscientious, respectable, lazy-minded Doremus Jessups who have let the demagogues wriggle in without fierce enough protest.”

If someone even vaguely like Buzz Windrip ever came to power in the United States, I fear I would be a Doremus Jessup in a time crying for Lois Lanes.

Would I speak out in time? Would I tell people that their president is a contemptible fraud, a man who has made (as tallied by The Washington Post as of Dec. 16) 15,413 false or misleading statements, a man who hasn’t demonstrated a shred of decency, morality or humanity after almost three years in office?

Would it even do any good?

This might be the kind of demagogue who could convince a large segment of the population that reporters are “the enemy of the people.” He might be so deranged that he would even lash out at a 16-year-old girl, should she threaten his ego.

I just hope I would do the right thing soon enough if I ever found myself in the position of Doremus Jessup. Lord, grant me the strength to be Lois Lane and at least deliver big truths in small pieces.

Not that it matters. Sinclair Lewis’ old book is just a work of fiction.

It can’t happen here.